Big changes are coming: 2018-2020 realignment shakes up East Texas

The high school football landscape in East Texas has changed following the UIL announcement of new districts alignments for 2018-2020.

Here are the football districts involving East Texas teams:

District 11-6A - Longview, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Tyler Lee.

District 7-5A D1 - McKinney North, Mesquite Poteet, Sherman, Texarkana Texas, Tyler, West Mesquite, Wylie East.

District 8-5A D1 - College Station, Conroe Caney Creek, Lufkin, Magnolia, Magnolia West, Tomball, Waller, Willis.

District 9-5A D2 - Hallsville, Jacksonville, Lindale, Longview Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse.

District 9-4A D1 - Athens, Crandall, Mabank, Midlothian Heritage, Quinlan Ford, Waxahachie Life

District 10-4A D1 - Carthage, Henderson, Kilgore, Palestine, Chapel Hill, Van.

District 11-4A D1 - Bridge City, Huffman Hargrave, Livingston, Lumberton, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Splendora.

District 7-4A D2 - Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton, Rusk, Wills Point.

District 9-4A D2 - Center, Cleveland Tarkington, Huntington, Jasper, Shepherd.

District 7-3A D1 - Atlanta, Hooks, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, Mount Vernon, New Boston, Redwater.

District 8-3A D1 - Gladewater, Gladewater Sabine, Mineola, New London West Rusk, Tatum, White Oak, Winnsboro.

District 11-3A D1 - Coldspring-Oakhurst, Crockett, Diboll, Elkhart, Franklin, Palestine Westwood, Trinity.

District 12-3A D1 - Anahuac, Buna, Hardin, Kirbyville, Orangefield, Warren, Winnie East Chambers, Woodville.

District 10-3A D2 - Alba-Golden, Arp, Big Sandy Harmony, Frankston, Grand Saline, Quitman, Troup, Winona.

District 12-3A D2- Anderson-Shiro, Corrigan-Camden, Hemphill, Kountze, New Waverly, Newton.

District 10-2A D1 - Alto, Big Sandy, Cushing, Union Grove, Hawkins, Price Carlisle

District 11-2A D1 - Beckville, Garrison, Harleton, Joaquin, Linden-Kildare, Tenaha, Timpson

District 12-2A D1 - Deweyville, Groveton, Hull-Daisetta, San Augustine, Shelbyville, West Sabine

District 12-2A D2 - Colmesneil, Evadale, Grapeland, Lovelady, Sabine Pass, West Hardin, Burkeville

District 12-1A D1 - Fruitvale, Union Hill, High Island, Leveretts Chapel

District 13-1A D2- Apple Springs, Chester, Oakwood, Trinidad

Several changes are coming to the set up of high school football districts that will impact teams across all the 11-man classifications. Last October, the UIL received snapshot numbers from all the schools. In December the UIL released how all the schools would be divided based on attendance figures turned in on Snapshot Day.

5A Division I 1840 – 2189 126 schools

5A Division II 1150 – 1839 127 schools

4A Division I 790 – 1149 93 schools

4A Division II 505 – 789 90 schools

3A Division I 335 – 504 106 schools

3A Division II 225 – 334 105 schools

2A Division I 161.5 – 224 94 schools

2A Division II 105 – 161.4 93 schools

1A Division I 55.5 – 104.9 73 schools

1A Division II 55 and below 69 schools

Starting at the highest level, Longview and Tyler Lee will stay in Class 6A. For the first time, Class 5A will be divided into two division just like 4A through 1A. The new divisions in 5A mean Lufkin, John Tyler and Texas High will be in 5A Division I.

East Texas teams moving to 5A Division II will be Whitehouse, Lindale, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Pine Tree, Marshall, Hallsville, Mt. Pleasant and Sulphur Springs.

There is not much movement up in the 4A classification. The movement that effects East Texas will be Bullard, Brownsboro, and Center dropping down to 4A Division II. 4A will be losing some East Texas teams. Diboll, Tatum, and Gladewater will move down to 3A Division I. West Rusk and Crockett will now be moving up to 3A Division I.

Rivals Tenaha and Timpson will move up from 2A Division II to 2A Division I.

