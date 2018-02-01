Affidavit: Lufkin man molested 12-year-old girl

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man Thursday in connection with allegations that he molested a 12-year-old girl numerous times in the period from June of 2016 to September of 2017.

Ramon Javier Ibarra, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony indecency with a child by sexual contact charge. No bond amount has been set for the charge yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, the inappropriate touching occurred at a home on Carolyn Drive between June of 2016 and September of 2017.

On Dec. 7, 2017, a Child Protective Services official contacted a Lufkin PD detective about a possible indecency with a child case. The CPS worker told the LPD detective that the victim was a 12-year-girl and that the girl’s mother did not want to file charges.

A forensic interview was conducted with the alleged victim at Harold’s House in Lufkin on Dec. 11, 2017. During the interview, the girl’s mother told the Lufkin PD detective that she learned about the incidents in September when her daughter told her that Ibarra had touched her private parts, the affidavit stated.

When the mother questioned the victim about what happened, she said that Ibarra would put his arm around her neck and touch her chest inappropriately, the affidavit stated. In addition, Ibarra allegedly grabbed the girl’s rear end.

At first, the girl said the inappropriate touching was done over her clothes, the affidavit stated.

During the forensic interview, the alleged victim said the inappropriate touching had been going on since she was about 11 years old, the affidavit stated. The girl allegedly told the forensic interviewer that she thought it was weird, but she thought he was just playing with her.

Later, the alleged victim admitted that Ibarra would sometimes run his hand up under her shirt and bra, the affidavit stated.

The Lufkin PD detective interviewed Ibarra at the police department on Jan. 18. Ibarra allegedly said he accidentally touched the victim inappropriately when he was playing with her.

