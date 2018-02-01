Man pleads guilty in Polk County court to sending sex-related messages to girl

A Conroe man is avoiding jail time by taking a plea deal to a charge in connection with allegations that he sent sexual messages to a 14-year-old girl through Facebook messenger.

Joshua William Rucker, 22, pleaded guilty to a charge of online solicitation of a minor on Tuesday, according to district court records. He accepted a five-year deferred adjudication sentence.

Rucker was arrested in October after the Polk County Sheriff’s received a call about a possible online solicitation of a minor. Detectives conducted a sting operation and arrested Rucker as he arrived at the home of the 14-year-old girl.

"This case involved mutual participation by the teenage victim and a young offender who exercised very poor judgment but who otherwise had no prior criminal history," District Attorney Lee Hon said in an email. "In an effort to avoid the emotional embarrassment and upheaval of a trial for the parties and after consulting at length with the parents of our victim, and considering all prosecution options, our office determined that a probated sentence with a chance for the defendant to learn his lesson best served the interests of the parties and society in this case."

