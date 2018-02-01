Affidavit: Evadale man molested 15-year-old girl for years

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 67-year-old Evadale man earlier this week in connection with allegations that he molested a 15-year-old girl for years before she made an outcry to a female relative.

Lynn Langston is still being held in the Jasper County Jail on a second-degree felony indecency with a child by sexual contact charge. His bond amount has been set at $20,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, a relative of the victim spoke to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Jan. 6. The woman told him that the 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by Langston, the affidavit stated.

The woman told the JCSO deputy that the girl made the outcry to her on the night of Jan. 6 and said that Langston had been touching her inappropriately for years, the affidavit stated.

After the JCSO spoke to the alleged victim, he contacted an investigator with the sheriff’s office. The deputy told the investigator that the last incident of inappropriate touching had occurred one to two years ago, the affidavit stated.

In the statement the victim made to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim said that the inappropriate touching had been going on for years. She said Langston would put his hand down the front and back of her pants and down her shirt, the affidavit stated.

The woman called the sheriff’s office again on Jan. 8 and said that another child relative told her that Langston had also touched her inappropriately in the past. Later that evening, the relative, who is now an adult, came to the sheriff’s office and talked to the deputy.

The second alleged victim told the JCSO deputy that the inappropriate touching started when she was about 10 or 11 years old. She said Langston would try to put his hands down the back of her pants, the affidavit stated. Langston also allegedly stuck his hands down the second victim’s bra.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.