Hudson superintendent praises law enforcement, staff

It’s a phone call no parent ever wants to receive.

“My heart was in my stomach, said Hudson ISD parent Amber Page. “It was very nerve-racking.”

Page's daughter texted her around 11:30 a.m. and said they were evacuating the school due to a bomb threat.

“We stood in a line for 35 minutes in our vehicles to get up to school. We saw cops, Texas Rangers, and state troopers,” Page said.

According to Superintendent Donny Webb, the strong law enforcement presence is what helped them handle the whole circumstance.

“They said we're coming to help you guys out in this time of need. I don't think it was a requirement that they did come, but we definitely wanted their assistance and they know that,” Webb said.

A search dog was brought from Pittsburgh, Texas, to help out law enforcement.

“So it took from 2 o’clock yesterday to about 6:15 p.m. for the dog to finish checking the buildings,” Webb said.

Hudson ISD police couldn't respond because they were working with Texas Rangers on the case, but Webb said consequences for the suspect are still unknown.

“It is a felony offense. So with a felony offense can come a wide array of consequences and then the school's consequences can be severe. To say right now what those consequences are is very unfair at this time,” Webb said.

To keep parents informed, Webb said he's been sending emails out to parents.

“I was thankful to God that the school followed proper protocol. The law enforcement acted the way they did, very quickly, and swiftly to make sure our children were not harmed,” Page said.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

Webb said parents will be receiving another email tonight with more updates and ways to inform students about bomb threat consequences.

