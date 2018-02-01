World Read Aloud Day improves learning, and it's fun

Carpenter Elementary librarian, Linsey Taylor frequently reads aloud to students. She encourages parents to do the same. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A student at Carpenter Elementary in Nacogdoches Skyped with an author from Arlington, Virginia. Schools and other places around the world participated in World Read Aloud Day. (Source: KTRE Staff)

World Read Aloud Day was observed Feb. 1, but experts say reading aloud every day can improve learning, increase comprehension and improve vocabulary. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Reading experts say reading aloud can make you smarter. If that's indeed the case, tonight there are children around the globe benefiting from World Read Aloud Day.

Carpenter Elementary in Nacogdoches was just one of many schools participating in the literacy event.

World Read Aloud Day skypes authors into classrooms and other places around the world. In Mr. Moore's class blending technology and literacy became a lesson in problem-solving.

“Well, I'm going to start out and read," An author said before there was silence when the sound cut out.

“I think there's a really big delay,” the teacher said.

Skype video and audio from a speakerphone did the trick. Author Madelyn Rosenberg could share one of her latest books.

"Just a little bit from a book called, 'this is just a test,’” Rosenberg said.

Librarian Linsey Taylor loves reading to students to help them focus and increase their vocabulary.

"They also get to hear the fluency and the inflection of voices,” Taylor said.

“How did you decide to become an author?” a student asked.

Students asked questions of authors. A reporter did as well.

"Tell us about why you think this day is significant, to use technology when it works and to get to work,” the East Texas News reporter asked.

“When it works, I love it because it makes the world so much smaller,” Rosenberg said with a laugh. “Last year, I got to talk to a class in Nigeria. This year, I got to talk a class in Pakistan."

No matter where you live, reading aloud has its benefits.

"Students should read every single day so the knowledge could be awesome,” said Vaniecia Whitaker, a fifth grader at Carpenter Elementary.

So, technology and reading aloud may actually lead to a love of reading and writing.

Litworld.org, sponsors of World Read Aloud Day, states reading aloud to children every day puts them almost a year ahead of children who do not receive daily read-alouds.

For more information about World Read Aloud Day, click this link. You can also visit litworld.org.

