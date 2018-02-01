Restaurant Report - Angelina County 02/01/18

Taco Bueno at 2408 S. first: 11 demerits for cold hold at wrong temperature, damaged food container lids, food stored on floor, leak at three-compartment sink needed to be repaired, food manager not on site, and food handler certifications not up to date.

Five Guys at 4505 S. Medford; 5 demerits for damaged/missing door handle to food prep entry needed to be repaired, food manager not on site, and food handler certifications not up to date.

Burger King at 2402 S. First: 1 demerit for leak at three-compartment sink needed to be repaired.

Which Wich at 4505 S. Medford: 0 demerits.