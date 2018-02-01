Volunteers make community outreach event in Lufkin successful

An event organized by a new business owner in Lufkin was a success Wednesday thanks to volunteers who came together to serve fellow residents in need.

Willie G’s BBQ and Fish teamed up with councilman Robert Shankle and several community sponsors to make the event possible.

We first told you about the community outreach on Monday, organizers were hoping to get the word out to anyone who wanted to show up and make a difference.

Several sponsors donated time and food including the Church by Christ Jesus, First Missionary Baptist Church, Impact Lufkin, and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal school.

Several other community volunteers who wanted to make a difference were there to serve food and fellowship with Lufkin residents.

