Old Man Winter flexing his muscles this year

After enduring two warm winters, this 2017-2018 winter season is making up for lost time as we just experienced another colder than normal winter month in East Texas.

We followed by up a cold December by having a January that turned out to be 4.5 degrees colder than normal, with an average temperature of 44.5 degrees for the entire month.

The Angelina County Airport, which is our station of record for Deep East Texas, had nineteen days in the month of January, in which our daily average temperature was cooler than normal. Only eleven days were warmer than normal, which is very similar to what we saw in December, which was also a colder than normal month for our part of the state.

Much of the below normal temperatures we experienced in January came from several bouts of arctic air spilling into East Texas.

We had one surge of cold air during the first week of the new year and then a bitter cold outbreak take place on January 13th through January 16th, in which we were in the deep freeze for several nights. During this time frame, we had record lows and overnight values in the teens with daytime highs only reaching the 30's.

Those two stretches of arctic air were the main contributors to the frigid start to 2018.

We are now two-thirds of the way through our meteorological winter season with only one month to go. Our first two months have seen below average temperatures, and barring some unforeseen heat wave in February, we will end up having a much cooler than expected winter season throughout East Texas.

