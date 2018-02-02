Lufkin man who rammed ex's car, waved hammer agrees to 10 years in prison

A 39-year-old Lufkin man agreed to a plea-bargain deal of 10 years in prison for an incident in which he repeatedly rammed his ex-girlfriend’s Ford Mustang on Timberland Drive back in August of 2017.

While he was doing so, Daniel Ramirez Huerta was waving a hammer out his window in a threatening manner.

Huerta appeared in Judge Bob Inselmann’s 217th Judicial District Court for a plea hearing Friday morning. As part of the plea-bargain deal, Huerta pleaded guilty to two felony charges - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle.

In exchange for Huerta’s plea, the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office agreed to drop the third charge against Huerta, which was another aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

As part of the plea-bargain deal, Huerta agreed to serve two 10-year sentences for the two charges. He will serve the prison terms concurrently, or at the same time.

The Lufkin Police Department released dashcam video of the incident.

The video shows a car believed to be driven by Huerta, hitting the Mustang on the side before the police vehicle stops the car on North Timberland Drive.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said Huerta was arrested at about 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2017, for allegedly ramming his ex-girlfriend’s car repeatedly and threatening her with a hammer.

“She called 911 at 10:09 a.m. to report that he was driving behind her on Timberland Drive and that she was in fear of him,” Pebsworth said back in August of 2017. “While she was on the phone with dispatch, Huerta began ramming her Ford Mustang with his Toyota Corolla. He also had a hammer in his hand, waving it out the window at her in a threatening manner.”

Huerta rammed the woman’s car multiple times before Lufkin PD officers found them near the Big’s convenience store on North Timberland Drive and took Huerta into custody, Pebsworth said.

When Lufkin PD officers searched Huerta’s vehicle, they found the hammer under his front passenger seat, Pebsworth said.

“The woman reported him running her off the road on a Loop 287 feeder near Eye Mart Express last week,” Pebsworth said. “During that incident, she said that he threatened to kill her and struck her window with his fist before fleeing the scene.”

