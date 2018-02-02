Lufkin man who touched 2 girls inappropriately agrees to 6 years probation

A 28-year-old Lufkin man agreed to a plea-bargain deal of six years of probation for inappropriately touching two girls in the middle of the night in November of 2016.

Devon Lee Gates appeared in Judge Bob Inselmann’s 217th Judicial District Court for a plea bargain hearing Friday morning. As part of the plea-bargain deal, he pleaded guilty to a felony indecency with a child by sexual contact charge. Counts 1 and 2, both attempted indecency with a child by sexual contact charges, were dropped as part of the plea-bargain deal.

When Gates was arrested in November of 2016, the Hudson Police Department charged him with second-degree felony attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Back in 2016, Hudson Police Chief Jimmy Casper said he was called out to the home where the incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 5. He said two girls under the age of 13 woke up to Gates trying to touch them inappropriately.

Gates said the girls were able to get away from Gates and reach out to their mother, who called law enforcement.

Casper said Gates was very drunk when he spoke with him.

