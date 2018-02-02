Kennard ISD cancels classes Monday-Tuesday because of flu

The Kennard ISD superintendent announced Friday afternoon that the district is canceling its classes for Monday and Tuesday (February 5 and 6) because of the numbers of students and staff members who are exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

In a letter sent out to Kennard ISD parents, KISD Superintendent Malinda Lindsey said the district's leadership made the decision after a great deal of consideration. She said they also took into consideration Texas Education Agency attendance guidelines and best practices for student health and safety.

"We have seen an increase in number of confirmed cases of influenza," Lindsey wrote in the letter. "As the number of confirmed cases of influenza grows, it is important to increase health and safety protocols for the district facilities, including disinfection of all buses and spaces."

Lindsey also thanked parents for their support and patience as they 'work to ensure the health and safety of all KISD students and staff>"

