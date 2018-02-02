Affidavit: Huntington man accused of molesting 12-year-old girl says, 'I did it'

An Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 43-year-old Huntington man Thursday in connection with allegations that he molested a 12-year-old girl on numerous occasions over the course of several months.

The man told the deputy that he is a sick person and that he “could normally fight his demons off,” one of the arrest affidavits stated.

Greg Duane Forrest is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on five felony charges - three counts of indecency with a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to one of the arrest affidavits, an ACSO deputy was dispatched out to a home on FM 2109 Thursday to check out a report of a sexual assault.

“Forrest approached the deputy and stated to him that he might as well put him into the patrol vehicle because he did it,” the affidavit stated.

At that point, Forrest admitted to touching the 12-year-old girl inappropriately under her shirt, the affidavit stated.

Later that day, Forrest went to the sheriff’s office and spoke to an ACSO detective about the case. Forrest allegedly admitted to the detective that he touched the victim’s chest under her shirt and that he was aroused at the time.

According to the affidavit, Forrest said that he was a sick person and that he “normally could fight off his demons” in regard to being sexually attracted to young girls.

When the ACSO detective spoke to the alleged victim, she told him that in September of 2017, Forrest exposed himself to her and made her touch him inappropriately. Forrest told the detective that he touched the girl over her clothes in that incident.

The alleged victim said that Forrest also asked her if he could see her breasts and kept trying to pull the straps of her shirt down at one point.

