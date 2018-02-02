Kennard mom who broke baby's arm avoids jail in plea deal

A Kennard woman charged in connection to allegations that after she stayed up all night playing video games and smoking marijuana, she broke her 4-month-old baby’s arm by grabbing the boy in an “overly aggressive manner," has pleaded guilty to the crime.

According to court records, Allison Ann-Ashley Carden, 19, pleaded guilty on Jan. 25 to a charge of second-degree injury to a child and accepted a five-year deferred adjudication sentence.

Carden was arrested last May after a CPS and Houston County Sheriff's Office investigation.

Carden explained to the investigators that she had been “very sleepy and tired from staying awake all night playing video games” with her baby’s father and smoking marijuana on April 12, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Carden said that between 7 and 8 a.m. on the morning of April 13, her son woke up crying, and she got up to feed him. She then went back to sleep, and the baby woke up crying again.

Carden told the investigators that she thought the baby needed to be re-swaddled and she grabbed him. It was at that time that she noticed that her son was not moving his right arm like he was moving his left arm, the affidavit stated. His arm was limp and not moving.

