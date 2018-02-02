Polk County grand jury indicts man accused of sexually assaultin - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Polk County grand jury indicts man accused of sexually assaulting underage girl

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Matthew Ward (Polk County Jail) Matthew Ward (Polk County Jail)
LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) -

Earlier this month, a Polk County grand jury indicted a 24-year-old Livingston man who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in 2017.

Matthew Edward Ward is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a felony continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14 charge and a probation violation charge. His bond amount has been set at $25,000 for the continuous sexual assault of a child charge.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ward on Dec. 5, 2017.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office received a call on Nov. 17, 2017, about allegations of sex abuse.

PCSO detective interviewed a child victim, who made outcries of sexual abuse. During their investigation, the detectives identified Ward as the suspect.

