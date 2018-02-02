Polk County grand jury indicts man accused of sexually assaulting underage girl

Earlier this month, a Polk County grand jury indicted a 24-year-old Livingston man who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in 2017.

Matthew Edward Ward is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a felony continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14 charge and a probation violation charge. His bond amount has been set at $25,000 for the continuous sexual assault of a child charge.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ward on Dec. 5, 2017.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office received a call on Nov. 17, 2017, about allegations of sex abuse.

PCSO detective interviewed a child victim, who made outcries of sexual abuse. During their investigation, the detectives identified Ward as the suspect.

