SFA's Keller sitting in third place of INFINITI Coach's Challenge

SFA's Kyle Keller is currently sitting in third place of the 2018 INFINITI Coach's Challenge.

The challenge started off with 42 NCAA basketball coaches who were representing charity's in their community. Keller is playing for the Nacogdoches United Way. As of Friday afternoon, Keller was sitting in third place in round 2 voting.

"It takes about three seconds to vote at voteforcoachk.com," Keller said. "It's $100,000. It is the cheapest way to give back. We are not asking you to right a check. We are just asking you to push a button."

To vote, click here.

