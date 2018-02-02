Grapeland woman gets deferred adjudication for pointing gun at officers

A Grapeland woman who pointed a pistol at a police officer who went by her home to check on her has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Ashley Lanell Hanson-Hadley, 36, pleaded guilty on Jan. 25 and accepted a 10-year deferred adjudication sentence.

Hanson-Hadley was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated assault against a public servant in May 2017 after officers came to her home in the 300 block of Darsey Street on April 13 to do a welfare check on her. Hanson-Hadley had been texting family members and friends and saying she was going to hurt or possibly even kill herself.

Officers forced their way into the home but Hanson-Hadley refused to come out of a back room and said she had a pistol on her.

Officers left but came back when she called dispatch and said they had better fix her door. When officers came back, Hanson-Hadley opened the door and pointed a pistol at one of the officers. She was later arrested.

Previous story.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.