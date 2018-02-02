Obit for longest-serving member of Hudson VFD describes him as devoted volunteer

Earlier this week, the longest-serving member of the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department died at the age of 64.

Gowland T. “Goldie” Bass, of Hudson, was a beloved member of his community, a volunteer, a scout leader, and an active member of his church.

Services for Bass are set for Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Clint Smith, Bro. Mark Harrop, Bro. Jeremy Grisel, and Bro. Marty Gilbert officiating. Graveside services with fire department honors will follow in the Garden of Memorials Memorial Park.

According to his obituary, Bass was born in Lufkin on Aug. 17, 1953, to the late Bernice Powell (Mason) and Rowland Bass. He died Wednesday in a local hospital.

A lifelong resident of Angelina County, Bass worked as an electrician for Texas Foundries and International Paper. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Hudson VFD and had served in that capacity since 1974. For many of the 44 years that Bass was a volunteer fire firefighter, he served as Hudson’s fire marshal.

“Mr. Bass was a devoted and dedicated volunteer for his community, and people often called him for assistance,” the obituary stated. “He was a certified peace officer, had been a scout leader, and was an avid scuba diver. He loved all things ‘ocean.’ He believed everything had a purpose and could re-purpose anything, turning it into something useful. Mr. Bass was a strong Christian. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.”

Survivors include his wife, Katie (McNellis) Bass, daughters, Michielle Bernice Morris and husband Jerry and Brandy Christine Holt and husband Billy, all of Hudson, brother, Gordon Bass and wife Linda, of Fort Worth, seven grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

“The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home,” Bass’ obituary stated.

