Lufkin 4th graders build items using recyclable materials

Close to 600 4th graders filled up Lufkin's convention center Friday, bringing with them items that each class had made, out of completely recyclable materials.

"You can put supplies in there, and then the outside is all like recycling stuff," said 4th grader Brianda Garcia. "Eggs are the little hands. And, it was cool because I didn't know it would turn out like this."

The inspiration behind the recyclable projects came from a children's book, called "Making Magnificent Things" by Ashley Spires, where a little girl finds out that she can actually make magnificent things, using items that people normally throw away.

"We thought that recycling water bottles was important because it could pollute the waters and the oceans," said 4th grader Rhett Merrel.

Lufkin ISD's STEM Academy put on the larger event called "Exploration Day," where the kids worked with circuits, chemicals, and other innovative subjects.

"Get them used to talking about the big picture, and recycling's part of that," said STEM teacher, Ryan Cantrel. "You know, using recycled goods, talk about limited resources and how we can make those resources last for sustainability and for future generations. And, all that starts with the recycling aspect."

Five elementary schools were represented, including Coston, Brookhollow Elementary, and Brandon Elementary.

"Exploration Day" has been promoting STEM learning with this event for the past two years.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.