Groveton's Lane Johnson days away from Superbowl appearance

The career of Lane Johnson all started in the East Texas Pineywoods and come Sunday Johnson will take the biggest stage of his career at Superbowl LII.
Johnson is an All-Pro Lineman for the Eagles and will help his team take on the 5-time champion New England Patriots. Johnson played quarterback and safety in the small community of Groveton.
KTRE caught up with his former coach Kevin Parker just days before Lane takes the national stage.
