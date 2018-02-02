PCA takes down Broaddus, Pack handles Conroe

The basketball season is wrapping up with teams fighting for playoff spots.
Boys Scores:
PCA 62, Broaddus 48
Lufkin 74, Conroe 61
Huntington 42, Diboll 35
Jasper 53, Hudson 47
Lovelady 69, Centerville 59
Centerville 53, Apple Springs 50
Central Heights 71, Corrigan 35
Tenaha 79, Shelbyville 49
Martinsville 86, Burkeville 9
Girls Scores:
Conroe 62, Lufkin 59
Lovelady 40, Centerville 35
Hudson 50, Jasper 30
Centerville 48, Apple Springs 19
Central Heights 51, Corrigan 32
Diboll 50, Huntington 30
Martinsville 58, Burkeville 17
