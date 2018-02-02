PCA takes down Broaddus, Pack handles Conroe

The basketball season is wrapping up with teams fighting for playoff spots.

Boys Scores:

PCA 62, Broaddus 48

Lufkin 74, Conroe 61

Huntington 42, Diboll 35

Jasper 53, Hudson 47

Lovelady 69, Centerville 59

Centerville 53, Apple Springs 50

Central Heights 71, Corrigan 35

Tenaha 79, Shelbyville 49

Martinsville 86, Burkeville 9

Girls Scores:

Conroe 62, Lufkin 59

Lovelady 40, Centerville 35

Hudson 50, Jasper 30

Centerville 48, Apple Springs 19

Central Heights 51, Corrigan 32

Diboll 50, Huntington 30

Martinsville 58, Burkeville 17

