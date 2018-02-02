SFA heads south to Beaumont for battle with Lamar on Saturday

From SFA Athletics

OPENING TIPS

• Beaumont, Texas, is the destination for the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team as it start the second half of Southland Conference play by locking horns with Lamar Saturday afternoon at the Montagne Center. Tip-off has been slated for 4:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

• Also making the trip to Beaumont to provide play-by-play and analysis of the 63rd meeting between the 'Jacks and Cardinals is longtime SFA basketball guru Rob Meyers. His call of the game can be heard locally on Q107.7 FM in Nacogdoches and around the world via the TuneIn app.

• Dating back to 2013, the 'Jacks have been firmly in control whenever they have matched up against the Cardinals. SFA has won the last 10 matchups beteween the two squads - its second-longest active winning streak against a current Southland Conference foe (Houston Baptist, 12 consecutive wins) and only one of those 10 meetings has been decided by fewer than 14 points.

• Entering Saturday's game, the 'Jacks sit in a tie for second place in the Southland Conference standings. SFA is tied with Nicholls as both teams have a 7-2 mark in league play, but both trail defending Southland Conference champion New Orleans who owns a 9-2 mark in Southland action.

• At no point this season has SFA suffered from a shortage of players who were willing to score the basketball. Five different players have led the team in scoring this season and after the events of Wednesday night the 'Jacks are in an elite group of just five NCAA Division I programs in the nation who have had three different players score 30 or more points in a game at some point this season. SFA joins Marshall, Marquette, Niagara and Wyoming as the only other schools on that list.

• A huge key to the 'Jacks' success this season has been the team's bench play. SFA's bench has totaled 704 of the team's 1,814 points - or 38.8-percent - and is averaging 32 points per game. Over the last two games, the 'Jacks' reserves have been responsible for 63-percent of the team's point production.

• Junior forward TJ Holyfield continues to have an accurate touch from the field. Holyfield ranks third in the Southland and 52nd nationally with a field goal percentage of 52.2.



SFA vs. LAMAR | SERIES HISTORY

Games | 62

All-Time Series | SFA leads 36-26 (.581)

In Nacogdoches, Texas | 21-8 (.724)

At William R. Johnson Coliseum | 11-5 (.688)

In Beaumont, Texas | 14-17 (.452)

At Montagne Center | 8-8 (.500)

Last Win | SFA 75, vs. Lamar 59 (3/9/17)

Last Home Win | at SFA 70, Lamar 61 (2/16/17)

Last Road Win | at Lamar 58, SFA 79 (2/22/16)

Last Loss | Lamar 55, vs. SFA 44 (3/8/12)

Last Home Loss | at SFA 65, Lamar 70 (1/12/06)

Last Road Loss | at Lamar 49, SFA 46 (2/6/10)

Largest Margin of Victory | 36, at SFA 79, Lamar 43 (1/3/13)

Largest Margin of Defeat | 41, at Lamar 119, SFA 78 (1/13/62)

Current Streak | SFA won 10

SFA Points (Avg.) | 4,207 (67.9)

Lamar Points (Avg.) | 3,991 (64.4)

Keller vs. Lamar | 2-0 (1.000)

At William R. Johnson Coliseum | 1-0 (1.000)

At Montagne Center | 0-0 (.000)

Keller vs. Price | 2-0 (1.000)

Price vs. SFA | 5-12 (.294)

SFA all-time on 2/3 | 15-7 (.682)



SCOUTING LAMAR

• Much like SFA, Lamar prides itself on bringing a strong defensive effort to the court on a nightly basis. The Cardinals force 17.6 opponent turnovers per game, good for eighth in the nation and are among the land's leaders in both total steals and steals per game, too. Lamar's 210 total thefts are the seventh-most in all of NCAA Division I men's basketball and the Cardinals' 9.1 steals per game is the seventh-best average in the nation.

• No team in the Southland - and few in the nation - spend as much time at the free throw line as Lamar does. The Cardinals have attempted 562 free throws through 23 games this season which is the most among all Southland squads and the ninth-most in the land. Of those, 562, the Cardinals have hit 368, making free throws 20.8-percent of their 2017-18 point total.

• Following a 2016-17 campaign in which he earned a spot on the All-Southland Conference First Team, senior forward Colton Weisbrod has done anything but take a step back during his final season of college basketball. The only player in the Southland who ranks among the league's top five in scoring and rebounding, Weisbrod is averaging 16.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. In his two meetings with SFA last season, however, he averaged just 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per tilt.

• Lamar owns the distinction of being the only team in the Southland to boast two players who rank among the top five in rebounding. In addition to Weisbrod, the Cardinals also have junior Josh Nzeakor who ranks second on the team and fourt in the league with 7.7 rebounds per game. Nzeakor and Weisbrod have combined to produce 13 double-doubles so far this season.

• The most dangerous outside threat the Cardinals have on their side, Nick Garth has drilled 53 triples thus far in 2017-18 - the most on the team. Garth is shooting 37.3-percent from long range and also leads Lamar in attempts (142). At 12.5 points per game, he's also the Cardinals' second-leading scorer and ranks sixth in the Southland with 2.3 long-range makes per game.

• Although he is 5-12 against SFA in his coaching career, Lamar head coach Tic Price has never beaten the Lumberjacks while leading the Cardinals. Price is 0-6 against SFA as Lamar's head man and his five wins against SFA came when he was in charge of McNeese from 2001-06. Dating back to that time, Price has lost nine in a row to SFA.

LAST TIME OUT

• Submitting the best single-game offensive outing of his collegiate career, senior guard Ty Charles continued to grow stronger after missing a combined 16 games over the past two seasons by scorching Houston Baptist for a career-high 31 points while leading the 'Jacks to a 102-82 victory over the Huskies.

• Charles was particularly effective from three-point range, splashing a career-high seven long range buckets. Between he and fellow senior Ivan Canete - who went 5-of-7 from downtown in the rout - all of the 'Jacks' season-high 12 three-pointers were accounted for.

• Charles' 11 three-point field goal attempts are tied for the most in a single game this season by an SFA player and are the eighth-most attempts in a game by a Southland Conference player in 2017-18.

• For the second time in a span of five days, Charles finished one rebound short of a double-double. The senior out of Kennedale, Texas, hauled down nine rebounds. In addition to Charles, junior Jovan Grujic racked up nine boards which represented a career-high for the Pancevo, Serbia, product. Grujic played 14 minutes for SFA which was minus leading scorer Kevon Harris for the whole game.

• With the win, the 'Jacks' made it 14 wins in a row inside William R. Johnson Coliseum. That run currently stands as the nation's 10th-longest active home court winning streak and the only school in the state of Texas with a longer stretch is Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have won 15 home game in a row.

• With 22 games under their belts, the 'Jacks have matched their win total from last sesaon - 18 games.

• For the first time in Kyle Keller's tenure as head coach, the 'Jacks put up 100 or more points against a Southland Conference opponent. It was SFA's third effort of 100 or more points this season and each of the last three times the 'Jacks have netted 100 or more points against a Southland Conference foe, the team on the receiving end of it has been Houston Baptist.

• Manning the point, sophomore Aaron Augustin finished one assist shy of tying his career high. The Suwanee, Ga., product dished out a game-high seven helpers which lifted his assist-to-turnover ratio to 2.6 - the second-highest in the Southland Conference. In conference-only games, Augustin leads the league with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.3.

• Junior TJ Holyfield bounced back from one of his least effective outings as a collegian, going for 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting. The Albuquerque, N.M., product added six rebounds and one of the 'Jacks' five blocked shots as well.

• Continuing a strong stretch of play on the offensive end of the floor, senior Leon Gilmore III added 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the win. It was Gilmore III's third double-digit scoring outing in the last five games and through his last six games the Houston, Texas, product is averaging 10.5 points per game on the strength of 61-percent (25-of-41) shooting from the field.

• With the win, the 'Jacks closed the books on yet another productive month of January. SFA posted a 7-1 record in the first month of the year and since 2012-13 the 'Jacks have gone an impressive 38-5 (.884) in January games.

• Charles' latest high-scoring outing was the latest in a string of highly effective performances for the final-year man out of Kennedale, Texas. Over the last three games, Charles is averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 66.7-percent from the field, 52.9-percent from three-point range and 57.1-percent from the foul line. As a matter of fact, Charles' field goal percentage of .563 in Southland Conference games is the fifth-best in the league as is his three-point field goal percentage of .455 in league tilts.

• The nation's best home court winning percentage since 2012-13 continues to belong to William R. Johnson Coliseum. The win hiked SFA's home record to 13-0 in 2017-18 and gives the 'Jacks an impressive 84-3 record on their home floor since the start of 2012-13. That works out to a nation-leading winning percentage of .966 during that span.

• SFA maintained its status as the nation's most dominant team in conference play since 2012-13 with the victory. Since that season the 'Jacks have gone 88-11 in Southland Conference play, good for a nation-leading win percentage of .889 in that span.

• Below is a full breakdown of where Stephen F. Austin's points came from in its win over Houston Baptist:

Two-pointers | 49.0% (50-102)

Three-pointers | 35.3% (36-102)

Free throws | 15.7% (16-102)

Points in the paint | 47.1% (48-102)

Points off turnovers | 29.4% (30-102)

Second chance points | 11.8% (12-102)

Fast break points | 11.8% (12-102)

Starters points | 53.9% (55-102)

Bench Points | 46.1% (47-102)

MOST OF THE WAY TO 1K

• Not since Thomas Walkup in 2015 has an SFA men's basketball player reached the 1,000-point plateau, but senior Ty Charles and junior TJ Holyfield are close to arriving at that benchmark.

• Charles is 53 points shy of 1,000 for his career while Holyfield requires just 60 more markers to hit an even 1,000.

THE LINE STARTS HERE

• Through 22 of their 31 regular season games, the 'Jacks are leading the 13-team Southland Conference in eight statistical categories.

• SFA is tops in the league in field goal percentage (.493, 21st nationally), rebounding margin (+4.2, 63rd nationally), scoring margin (+12.9, 17th nationally), steals per game (10.8, second nationally), total steals (238, second nationally), turnover margin (+5.0, seventh nationally), turnovers forced per game (21.18, first nationally) and winning percentage (.818, 17th nationally).

• Another area where SFA is the best in the Southland is in terms of total wins. The 'Jacks' 17 wins are at least four more than any other team in the league and makes SFA one of 13 teams with exactly 17 triumphs this season. Just 23 other NCAA Division I men's basketball teams have posted more wins than the 'Jacks thus far in 2017-18.

THE .500 MARK

• Lots of NCAA Division I men's basketball teams around the nation boast three players who are averaging greater than 10 points per game, but not many of them have a trio like SFA does.

• Each of SFA's top three scorers - Kevon Harris (16.1 ppg), Shannon Bogues (14.5 ppg) and TJ Holyfield (14.1 ppg) are hitting at least 50-percent of their shots from the field.

• Both Harris (10th) and Holyfield (fifth) are among the top ten players in the Southland Conference in terms of field goal percentage while Bogues (15th) and senior Leon Gilmore III (15th, .500 field goal percentage) are among the top 15 players in the league in terms of field goal percentage as well.

POMEROY'S POINTS

• Noted basketball analytics guru Ken Pomeroy is known far and wide as one of the foremost authorities of NCAA Division I men's basketball and when taking a look at his numbers it's abundantly clear that the 'Jacks possess one of the finest defenses in the nation.

• The 'Jacks' turnover percentage - or the percentage of opponent possessions which result in a turnover - sits at a nation-leading mark of 27.1. The team's steal percentage - or the percentage of opponent possessions which end with a steal by SFA - stands at 13.0. That's second only to Fordham in all of NCAA Division I men's basketball.

• SFA's defensive efficiency rating of 100.5 ranks 102nd nationally and the 'Jacks get 38.5-percent of their minutes from their bench - the 39th-most nationally.

TOP TEN TJ

• A little over halfway into his third regular season of college basketball, junior TJ Holyfield has cemented himself as not only one of the best SFA has to offer but one of the finest players in the Southland, too.

• The Albuquerque, N.M., product is one of only two players in the Southland to rank among the top ten in field goal percentage (fifth, .556), and free throw percentage (ninth, .803).

• In all, Holyfield ranks among the top 10 players in the 13-team league in four statistical categories. Aside from his pair of top-ten shooting percentages, Holyfield ranks ninth in the Southland in rebounding (6.5 rpg), and seventh in offensive rebounding (2.5/game).

• Holyfield is also one of just 10 players in SFA's NCAA Division I history with 500 or more rebounds to his credit as well. Currently, the Albuquerque, N.M., product has 516 rebounds to his credit - the eighth-most in the 'Jacks' days as an NCAA Division I institution.

THREE OF A KIND

• Few NCAA Division I college basketball team in America possesses an advantage quite as unique as the one SFA does. Two 'Jacks rank among the top ten in the Southland Conference in terms of three-point field goal percentage.

• Sophomore Kevon Harris ranks second in the league, having connected on 45.3-percent (39-of-86) of his long range tries while senior Ivan Canete, has hit 39.8-percent (33-of-83) of his downtown baskets. That's the seventh-highest percentage in the league.

FULL HOUSE

• It's been anyone's guess as to who will lead the 'Jacks in scoring during Southland Conference play this season.

• Five SFA players are averaging at least 10.3 points per game in Southland action and at the top of that list is Shannon Bogues who is putting in 14 point per league game.

• Other individuals who are averaging double-digits in Southland Conference games are Kevon Harris (13 ppg), TJ Holyfield (12.1 ppg), Ivan Canete (10.9 ppg) and Ty Charles (10.3 ppg).

IF SFA WINS

• The 'Jacks' record would improve to 19-3 and 8-2 in Southland Conference play.

• The 'Jacks' would surpass their win total from the 2016-17 campaign and stretch their winning streak to three games.

• SFA would post its 11th-straight victory over Lamar and rise to 37-26 all-time against the Cardinals.

• It would give SFA head coach Kyle Keller the first win of his career over Lamar at the Montagne Center.

COMING UP NEXT

• For their second Thursday night Southland Conference game of the season, the 'Jacks will make for Lake Charles, La., to take on McNeese at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

