North Lufkin receives grant program from local foundation

One of the largest family foundations in East Texas, the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, announced last Thursday their creation of a $50,000 grant program. This money will only be available to non-profits and other groups serving the North Lufkin community.More >>
Close to 600 4th graders filled up Lufkin's convention center Friday, bringing with them items that each class had made, out of completely recyclable materials.More >>
We use GPS and GIS to locate a restaurant, help us get home if we're lost, and for many other reasons.More >>
Two people that are currently incarcerated in the Nacogdoches County Jail have been charged with the murder of Thomas Sluterbeck, 43 years of age.More >>
The flu is raging across the country including here in the Pineywoods.
More >>
