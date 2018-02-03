North Lufkin receives grant program from local foundation

One of the largest family foundations in East Texas, the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, announced last Thursday their creation of a $50,000 grant program. This money will only be available to non-profits and other groups serving the North Lufkin community.

Glenda Taylor is the founder of a homeless advocacy and need based non-profit, in North Lufkin, called "House of Compassion".

"We serve a large part of North Lufkin," Taylor said. "And, some of them are just in need, some of them are not homeless. Whatever we have, it's given, it's free."

The grants will be administered by a special committee, peopled by those who know the community best.

"We listen to the voice of the community and what they believe would be important to revitalize North Lufkin," said committee member, Joe Ceasar. "So, that would include things such as education, beautification, and even transportation."

In early 2017, a study was commissioned by the Temple Foundation to find out from the community itself, what exactly they needed.

"We thought it was best for the small grants program to be administered by someone in the community," said CEO and foundation president, Wynn Rosser. "Joe Ceasar not only has a non-profit, but he's a minister. He's very engaged on a number of civic organization in town. But, we also thought it was important to have residents engaged in the decision making."

Taylor and others can expect grants of up to $5,000, once their application is accepted.

"She's organized," Ceasar said. "She's got everything ready. She's got great support. So, we would love to get her over that hump, to where she can provide even more."

The grant application can be found by visiting the website for the Legacy Institute for Financial Education and clicking the "Small Grants Program" tab.

Last year, the Temple Foundation funded the opening of a health clinic, in the North Lufkin community. They also created incentives for the Deep East Texas Council of Governments to create the idea to move their main office, from Jasper into North Lufkin.

