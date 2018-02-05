1 person dies in early morning Etoile house fire

One person died in an Etoile house fire that occurred early Monday morning.

According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, neighbors heard a loud explosion and called 911.

The Etoile and Woden volunteer fire departments battled the blaze, which started at about 3 a.m. Monday. The home was fully engulfed when the fire departments arrived on the scene, Bridges said.

Two people lived in the house, and one man died, Bridges said. He added that authorities are still working on contacting the man's next of kin.

Bridges said the man;'s body was sent to Tyler for an autopsy.

There was no electricity at the house, Bridges said.

The loud noises the neighbors heard were propane tanks exploding, Bridges said.

Investigators are still working at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

