$5,000 reward being offered in Henderson credit union robbery - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

$5,000 reward being offered in Henderson credit union robbery

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Henderson Police Department Source: Henderson Police Department
Source: Rusk County Crime Stoppers Source: Rusk County Crime Stoppers
Source: Rusk County Crime Stoppers Source: Rusk County Crime Stoppers
HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) -

In the wake of an armed robbery that occurred in Henderson on Jan. 13, the East Texas Professional Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

According to a post on the Rusk County Crime Stoppers Facebook page, that organization is also offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest.

The Henderson East Texas Professional Credit Union is located on E. Main Street. 

The Henderson Police Department told East Texas News that the robbery occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on. Jan. 13. Two suspects, a black man and a black woman armed with handguns, stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the credit union.

Customers were inside the credit union when the robbery occurred, but no one was harmed.

“If you have any information, please call Rusk County Crime Stoppers at (903) 655-TIPP (8477),” the Facebook post stated. “We don’t want your name, just your information.”

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • Affidavit: Evadale man sexually assaulted 11-year-old girl

    Affidavit: Evadale man sexually assaulted 11-year-old girl

    Monday, February 5 2018 2:13 PM EST2018-02-05 19:13:02 GMT

     Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old man over the weekend in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in a wooded area behind a home on State Highway 96.

    More >>

     Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old man over the weekend in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in a wooded area behind a home on State Highway 96.

    More >>

  • $5,000 reward being offered in Henderson credit union robbery

    $5,000 reward being offered in Henderson credit union robbery

    Monday, February 5 2018 1:28 PM EST2018-02-05 18:28:10 GMT

    In the wake of an armed robbery that occurred in Henderson on Jan. 13, the East Texas Professional Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

    More >>

    In the wake of an armed robbery that occurred in Henderson on Jan. 13, the East Texas Professional Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    1 person dies in early morning Etoile house fire

    1 person dies in early morning Etoile house fire

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:54 PM EST2018-02-05 17:54:39 GMT

    One person died in an Etoile house fire that occurred early Monday morning. According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, neighbors heard a loud explosion and called 911.

    More >>

    One person died in an Etoile house fire that occurred early Monday morning. According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, neighbors heard a loud explosion and called 911.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly