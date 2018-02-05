$5,000 reward being offered in Henderson credit union robbery

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old man over the weekend in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in a wooded area behind a home on State Highway 96.More >>
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old man over the weekend in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in a wooded area behind a home on State Highway 96.More >>
In the wake of an armed robbery that occurred in Henderson on Jan. 13, the East Texas Professional Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.More >>
In the wake of an armed robbery that occurred in Henderson on Jan. 13, the East Texas Professional Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.More >>
One person died in an Etoile house fire that occurred early Monday morning. According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, neighbors heard a loud explosion and called 911.More >>
One person died in an Etoile house fire that occurred early Monday morning. According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, neighbors heard a loud explosion and called 911.More >>
The East Texas community is mourning a loss of one of their own. Four days ago the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department's longest serving volunteer firefighter passed away in Lufkin.More >>
The East Texas community is mourning a loss of one of their own. Four days ago the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department's longest serving volunteer firefighter passed away in Lufkin.More >>
One of the largest family foundations in East Texas, the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, announced last Thursday their creation of a $50,000 grant program. This money will only be available to non-profits and other groups serving the North Lufkin community.More >>
One of the largest family foundations in East Texas, the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, announced last Thursday their creation of a $50,000 grant program. This money will only be available to non-profits and other groups serving the North Lufkin community.More >>