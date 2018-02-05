$5,000 reward being offered in Henderson credit union robbery

In the wake of an armed robbery that occurred in Henderson on Jan. 13, the East Texas Professional Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

According to a post on the Rusk County Crime Stoppers Facebook page, that organization is also offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest.

The Henderson East Texas Professional Credit Union is located on E. Main Street.

The Henderson Police Department told East Texas News that the robbery occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on. Jan. 13. Two suspects, a black man and a black woman armed with handguns, stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the credit union.

Customers were inside the credit union when the robbery occurred, but no one was harmed.

“If you have any information, please call Rusk County Crime Stoppers at (903) 655-TIPP (8477),” the Facebook post stated. “We don’t want your name, just your information.”

