Affidavit: Evadale man sexually assaulted 11-year-old girl

It all started with an idea to create a YouTube channel, that's what seven year old, Havyn Thompson’s, parents said.More >>
It all started with an idea to create a YouTube channel, that's what seven year old, Havyn Thompson’s, parents said.More >>
One person died in an Etoile house fire that occurred early Monday morning. According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, neighbors heard a loud explosion and called 911.More >>
One person died in an Etoile house fire that occurred early Monday morning. According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, neighbors heard a loud explosion and called 911.More >>
Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors is one of the oldest continuous businesses in Nacogdoches. This year, it's commemorating 125 years of service.More >>
Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors is one of the oldest continuous businesses in Nacogdoches. This year, it's commemorating 125 years of service.More >>
A 41-year-old Livingston man died early Monday after he was struck by a vehicle as he was walking along State Highway 146.More >>
A 41-year-old Livingston man died early Monday after he was struck by a vehicle as he was walking along State Highway 146.More >>
Authorities in Polk County arrested a 28-year-old man on an intoxicated manslaughter charge on Feb. 2 after he was involved in a two-vehicle wreck that claimed the life of a 93-year-old Livingston woman.More >>
Authorities in Polk County arrested a 28-year-old man on an intoxicated manslaughter charge on Feb. 2 after he was involved in a two-vehicle wreck that claimed the life of a 93-year-old Livingston woman.More >>