Affidavit: Evadale man sexually assaulted 11-year-old girl

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old man over the weekend in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in a wooded area behind a home on State Highway 96.

Jefferson Ruth, of Evadale, was booked into the Jasper County Jail on a first-degree aggravated sexual assault charge. He has since posted a $10,000 bail and has been released from the jail.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a JCSO deputy was dispatched out to a home on Highway 96 to take a report about an aggravated sexual assault of a child on Jan. 21. A mother at the home told the deputy that she learned from another parent that her 11-year-old daughter had made an outcry of sexual assault.

The alleged victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where a SANE exam was performed on her. The girl told the nurse that Ruth sexually assaulted her in late December or early January, the affidavit stated.

On Jan. 24, the alleged victim went to the Garth House in Beaumont for a forensic interview, the affidavit stated. She gave an account of what happened that matched what she told the SANE nurse.

A JCSO investigator interviewed Ruth at the sheriff’s office on Feb. 2. During the interview, Ruth allegedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim, the affidavit stated.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.