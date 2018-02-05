Livingston man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after fatal wreck

Authorities in Polk County arrested a 28-year-old man on an intoxicated manslaughter charge on Feb. 2 after he was involved in a two-vehicle wreck that claimed the life of a 93-year-old Livingston woman.

Stephen Stout, of Livingston, was arrested at the scene of the wreck and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the two-vehicle wreck, which occurred at about 9:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 190 about four miles east of Livingston.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that Jeromane Wooley was driving a 1997 Buick passenger car west on Highway 190 when she turned left in front of an eastbound 2017 Ford pickup. Wooley was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Livingston, where she was later pronounced dead.

Stout was not injured in the wreck, the press release stated.

The wreck is still under investigation.

