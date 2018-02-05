Livingston man dies after auto-pedestrian collision on SH 146

A 41-year-old Livingston man died early Monday after he was struck by a vehicle as he was walking along State Highway 146.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the crash, which occurred about 14 miles south of Livingston at about 3:50 a.m. Monday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Joseph Foster, 42, of Livingston, was driving south on SH 146 when his 2015 Chevrolet SUV struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who was identified as William Kelly, of Livingston, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County justice of the peace, the press release stated. Foster was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

