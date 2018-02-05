Lufkin's Malik Jackson makes decision on football future

After weeks of contemplating, Lufkin's Malik Jackson has made a decision on his football future.

The Panther wide receiver announced on his twitter page Monday that he would be committing to the University of Louisiana Monroe. Jackson joins his teammate Isaiah Phillips in commuting to the Sun Belt Conference school.

Jackson's road to commitment has been interesting. Jackson was committed to the University of Houston until this past October when he pulled that commitment. Offers then started to come in again to the senior that included Arkansas State, Texas State, Tulane, UTEP and SFA.

Jackson was the go-to target for quarterback Kewone Thomas. Jackson had 64 catches for 835 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jackson mad his commitment 2 days before National Signing Day.

