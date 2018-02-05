Lufkin's Leah Akridge verbally commits to ETBU

She is only a junior but Lufkin's Leah Akridge has already found her next stomping grounds.

The Lufkin shortstop announced on Twitter over the weekend that she was verbally committing to East Texas Baptist University.

In her tweet she said, "Blessed to announce that I have officially verbally committed to further my softball career and walk with Christ at ETBU! Let's go Tigers!."

Lufkin Softball Coach Shelby Holcomb believes ETBU is getting a steal.

"She truly is a Division I caliber player," Holcomb said. "I truly believe this was a God thing and was important to her."

Akridge started for the Panthers her freshman year when the team was in 5A. Akridge was able to bring home newcomer of the year. She has also got All-Academic honors every year of her high school career.

"She is a phenomenal player and leader," Holcomb said. "She is a five tool player. She has everything you want. I can play her anywhere in the field and she will succeed. She might not have the high strike out numbers or the high batting average but all around, she is the best. I wish I could have a team full of her."

Akridge and the rest of the Lady Pack Softball team will start the 2018 season on Feb. 13th at home against Henderson at 6 pm.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.