Diboll teenager gets second place finish at National Silver Gloves Award

A Diboll teenager was able to go to St.Louis over the weekend and compete with some of the best armature boxers his age. He was also able to walk out with a second place finish.

Christian Terrazas was in the tournament that had the best 8 boxers from around the U.S. The only loss Terrazas suffered was in the championship fight. This was the last year he could compete for the Silver Gloves. His next goal is to qualify for the U.S. Junior Olympic team.

