Lufkin's KeKe Coutee and Whitehouse's Dylan Cantrell invited to the 2018 NFL Combine

Two East Texans from the Big 12 Conference have been invited to the premiere NFL scouting event.

Lufkin's Keke Coutee and Whitehouse's Dylan Cantrell have made the final list of combine participants according to NFL.com. In preparation for the combine, the NFL has written analysis on all the participants. The combine takes place Indianapolis, Indiana from March 2-5. Cantrell and Coutee will have their scouting session on March 3. The two East Texans join Texas Tech teammate Nick Shimonick on the combine list.

On Keke:

Key'vantanie Coutee, who goes by his nickname "Keke," hopes to be the next Texas Tech receiver to make an impact in the NFL, following in the footsteps of Michael Crabtree and Wes Welker. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2017, ranking fourth in the FBS with 1,429 receiving yards on 93 catches (ranked sixth in FBS) with 10 touchdowns. He finished his career with an 11-reception, 187-yard, one-score effort against South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl. Coutee (pronounced cue-TEE) showed some versatility by returning 10 kickoffs for 315 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown. As a sophomore, he showed great promise, starting two of 12 games played and covering 890 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on 55 receptions. Coutee earned honorable mention all-conference recognition with that production. The four-star recruit from Lufkin, Texas stayed in-state to play ball in the Red Raiders' wide-open offense. His choice was rewarded as he played in all 13 games, starting two, posting 11 receptions for 105 yards.

On Cantrell:

Texas Tech's offense has produced some prolific receivers over the past decade, and Cantrell's the next pass-catcher trying to continue that success at the next level. He was a four-star recruit from Whitehouse, Texas, before joining Tech, and receiving playing time right away, playing in 11 games as a back-up and catching nine passes for 70 yards and a score. Cantrell started six games the following year (20 receptions, 312 yards, two touchdowns in 12 games), but then had to redshirt the 2015 season due to a back injury. He missed two games with an injury in 2016, as well, but was still one of the team's top receivers (58 receptions, 675 yards, eight touchdowns in 10 starts). Cantrell received honorable mention All-Big 12 notice from league coaches in 2017, starting all 13 games and catching 71 passes for 816 yards and seven scores.

