Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrests 4 suspects in Hwy 7 gun safe theft

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people earlier this week in connection with a burglary that occurred at a home on State Highway 7 West on Jan. 23.

A gun safe was taken from the home, according to a press release.

Tessia Rae Buster, 21, Tanner Alan Harris, 19, Juan Leo Aleman, 19, and Kameron McKenzie Holland, 17, all of Nacogdoches, were all arrested and charged with second-degree felony burglary of a habitation. They were booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Buster, Harris, and Aleman each have bond amounts of $10,000. The jail website does not have a bond amount listed for Holland.

After NCSO investigators took the case over, they identified four suspects and interviewed them. All four suspects confessed to taking part in the burglary, the press release stated

Then on Feb. 2, NCSO investigators obtained arrest warrants for all four suspects. The investigators were able to recover all of the weapons that were stolen, along with most of the property that had been inside the gun safe.

