Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation donated $100K to community organizations

The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation awarded more than $100,000 to help improve East Texas and surrounding areas.

Grant money will provide more resources to 22 non-profits and will benefit six educational foundations that they serve. Brookshire Brothers said tens of thousands of lives are impacted by the organizations honored including, the American Cancer Society, Boys and Girls Club of Deep East Texas, The Women's Shelter and many more.

Executive Director for The Mosaic Center Donna Busler said the funds help enrich the lives of women they serve.

"Our entire teaching staff is an educational center is our teachers are volunteers and retired professionals that come to us. So this donation they have given so faithfully to us for all these years is a very significant portion of our overall funding so that we can keep our doors open," Busler said.

East Texas schools impacted include, Hemphill ISD, Lufkin ISD, and Wells ISD educational foundations who were among the many recipients.

