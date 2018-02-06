AT&T scam concerning Lufkin residents

A simple question like, “What’s your pin number,” can make yo a victim of a scam.

There is no urgency to it,” said Lufkin Police Detective JB Smith. “Hang up the phone with them and collect any information they want to give to you. Use another number to contact the business and ask is there a problem with my account.”

Yesterday, Matt Davis received a phone call from a 1-800 number.

“I heard the little AT&T chime, and it said this is account services calling about a suspension on your account,” Davis said.

However, Davis' phone service isn't through AT&T, so he decided to go along with the call.

“I put in just some fake information because I really wanted to speak with a human. It said your account was successfully verified. Your service should be restored now, and it said goodbye and it hung up on me,” Davis said.

Within 57 seconds, scammers would've had the last four numbers to Davis' Social Security number and the PIN number to his account.

Davis created a Facebook post to warn other citizens.

Even though he didn't fall victim to the phone scam, Smith said the urgency of the moment is what scanners use to catch people.

“So the moment you feel that you've fallen for something report it to us. Then contact your bank, creditors, and anybody that you do business with that might be affected by this,” Smith said.

Smith said if you do become a victim of a scam, immediately filing a police report will protect you with IRS and the bank if an investigation is launched.

