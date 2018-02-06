Angelina County grand jury indicts man accused of soliciting 15-year-old girl

Editor's Note: This story contains some graphic sexual language.

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) _ An Angelina County grand jury indicted a Lufkin man who was arrested back in November of 2017 in connection with allegations that he asked a 15-year-old girl to have oral sex with him via Facebook Messenger and sent her a picture of his genitalia.

Terrence Lamont Bryant Jr., 21, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on unrelated charges after he was arrested on Dec. 29, 2017, for burglary of a habitation, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, and no driver’s license.

The grand jury indicted Bryant on two third-degree felony online solicitation of a minor charges when it met on Jan. 31, according to a list East Texas News obtained Tuesday. The grand jury set his bail amount at $10,000.

When Bryant was arrested on the online solicitation charge on Nov. 12, 2017, he was charged with online solicitation and four misdemeanor charges - possession of marijuana under two ounces, failure to appear, no car insurance, and no driver’s license. He was released from the Angelina County Jail on Dec. 1, 2017, after he posted an unspecified bail amount.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Lufkin PD officer was dispatched out to an apartment complex on Frank Avenue on Oct. 16, 2017, to check out a report that a man had solicited a minor for sex. When the officer got there, he spoke to the 15-year-old victim and her19-year-old friend.

The alleged victim told the LPD officer that a man she didn’t know had been soliciting her online for oral sex. She also said that he had sent a picture of his genitalia, the affidavit stated.

Going into to more detail, the alleged victim told the Lufkin PD officer that a man who identified himself as TJ Bryant sent her a message on the Facebook Messenger app, the affidavit stated. The man also allegedly sent the girl sexually explicit voice messages asking her to perform oral sex on him and offered to pay her several hundred dollars.

The Lufkin PD officer was able to listen to the messages, and in one of the messages, the man also told the alleged victim that she would have to keep it a secret.

The alleged victim responded, “No, I don’t want [expletive] from you! That’s disgusting!”

Shortly after the girl sent that message, “TJ Bryant” sent her a photo of his penis, the affidavit stated.

Later, the man sent the girl another recorded message stating that he wanted to have sex with her, the affidavit stated. He also allegedly claimed that the girl had sex with him in the past.

When the LPD officer asked the alleged victim if she knew the man, she said that she knew of him, but she didn’t know his real name or where he lived. She also said that she had never had a sexual relationship with the man, the affidavit stated.

The girl’s friend told the officer that she contacted the man on Facebook Messenger and asked him why he sent the other messages to the victim. She added that she also got a message from the man asking her to have sex for money, the affidavit stated.

At that point, the LPD officer got the friend’s permission and contacted the man on Messenger. The man hung up after the LPD officer identified himself, the affidavit stated.

Investigating further, the Lufkin PD officer found that a man named Terrence Bryant had an arrest record. The officer then matched the photos on Bryant’s Facebook page to his booking photo, the affidavit stated.

When the Lufkin PD officer went to Bryant’s address, he learned that Bryant was living with his grandmother. Bryant allegedly claimed that the victim was his ex and that he hadn’t talked to her in about two years.

Bryant told the LPD officer that he and the girl never had sex and that he had just been “playing with her” in regard to the Facebook Messenger messages, the affidavit stated.

The Lufkin PD officer collected Bryant’s found as evidence and found that the Messenger app had been deleted from it, the affidavit stated.

