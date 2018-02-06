Lufkin PD warns people to stop spreading explicit video circulating on Facebook messenger

Over the past 72 hours, a disturbing string of Facebook messages containing child pornography has been spreading through social media. The message asks people to help find the offender in the images.

Authorities in Alabama said Germaine Moore, who was wanted in connection with the video, turned himself into police overnight. Moore remains in an Alabama jail, and the child in the video has been located and is safe.



Lufkin Police Department Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth warned that you shouldn't share the images or the video message if comes across your screen.



"We had citizens come up to the office and report it. We took three reports of this video being shared via Messenger," Pebsworth said.



While the intent of many people who shared the video was to bring awareness and potentially help with an arrest, Pebsworth said anyone who shares the video, even in outrage, is committing a criminal offense that the department could investigate.



"This particular instance is a little bit different. The people who were sharing it, they didn't realize what they were doing was distributing child pornography. So we did tell them, 'hey, don't do this. Don't show it or share it. If you receive it, delete it immediately.' You don't want to be in possession of child pornography, and they were very willing to do that and warn people not to distribute the video," Pebsworth said.



Meanwhile, several parents echo the warning to stop the distribution of the explicit images and video.



"Stop spreading it because it's repulsive. If I was to see it, I wouldn't want to spread it," said Casey Jones, a parent.



Pebsworth said three warnings were handed out to help end the video circulation in Lufkin .

As a reminder distribution of child pornography is considered a second-degree felony, that could carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

