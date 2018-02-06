Lady Pack topple Montgomery to earn share of district championship

The Lufkin Lady Pack were able to beat Montgomery Tuesday Night. At the same time Oak Ridge lost to College Park which means Lufkin and Oak Ridge will share the district championship.

Boys Basketball Scores:

Lufkin 52, Montgomery 30

Central Heights 54, Central 52

Center 54, Tatum 43

Tenaha 71, Woden 53

PCA 82, Zavalla 32

Hudson 63, Huntington 60

Dallardsville Big Sandy 86, Lovelady 75

Girls Basketball Scores:

Lufkin 61, Montgomery 46

Central 44, Central Heights 29

Woden 53, Tenaha 42

Hudson 50, Huntington 43

PCA 43, Zavalla 27

Dallardsville Big Sandy 42, Lovelady 40

