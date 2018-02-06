Lady Pack topple Montgomery to earn share of district championship

The Lufkin Lady Pack were able to beat Montgomery Tuesday Night. At the same time Oak Ridge lost to College Park which means Lufkin and Oak Ridge will share the district championship.
Boys Basketball Scores:
Lufkin 52, Montgomery 30
Central Heights 54, Central 52
Center 54, Tatum 43
Tenaha 71, Woden 53
PCA 82, Zavalla 32
Hudson 63, Huntington 60
Dallardsville Big Sandy 86, Lovelady 75
Girls Basketball Scores:
Lufkin 61, Montgomery 46
Central 44, Central Heights 29
Woden 53, Tenaha 42
Hudson 50, Huntington 43
PCA 43, Zavalla 27
Dallardsville Big Sandy 42, Lovelady 40
