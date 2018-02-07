Nacogdoches man accused of sexually abusing young girl indicted, arrested

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old man Tuesday in connection with allegations that he sexually abused a young girl multiple times in the period from September 2016 to June 7, 2017.

The arrest came after a Nacogdoches County grand jury indicted Josue Juan Flores, of Nacogdoches, on seven counts of first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bond amount was set at $500,000.

Flores is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail. He has also been charged with Class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, Class B misdemeanor motion to revoke probation, Class C operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, Class C misdemeanor no driver’s license, and Class C misdemeanor fail to yield right of way violation.

According to the text of the indictment, Flores sexually abused a girl under the age of 14, touched her inappropriately and forced her to touch him inappropriately as well.

The indictment lists numerous dates for the alleged sexual abuse. They include Sept. 3, 2016, Oct. 1, 2016, March 20, 2017, April 1, 2017, and April 25, 2017.

In addition, the text of the indictment states that Flores has two previous felony convictions. On July 21, Flores was convicted of having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility in Parker County. He was also convicted of burglary of a habitation in Nacogdoches County on May 18, 2017.

