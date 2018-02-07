OSHA levies $14K fine against construction company in connection to Lufkin man’s death

A federal agency has fined a construction company $14,125 following the investigation into a Lufkin man who died after an I-beam fell on him back in November.

Zachary Blake Brasher, 25, died Nov. 13 at a work site on County Road 4717 in San Augustine County. A 911 caller had told dispatch that an I-beam fell on Brasher. Brasher died at the scene.

According to the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, a witness said Brasher was painting a beam that was propped up by a wooden pole.

According to the OSHA report, Wisener Construction, a structural steel and precast concrete contractor, committed three serious violations: safety training and education, general requirements for storage and site layout, site-specific erection plan and construction sequence.

The company is fined $3,803 for each of the three serious violations. It is also fined $2,716 for a violation listed as “other.”

The OSHA report shows the company is contesting the fines.

Previous story: http://www.ktre.com/story/36898913/lufkin-man-dies-in-broaddus-construction-accident-involving-fallen-i-beam

