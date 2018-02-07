Livingston PD: 62-year-old man used machete to attack man in wheelchair

Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested a 62-year-old man Tuesday evening after he allegedly used a machete to assault another man, who was in a wheelchair.

Frank Andrew Dolezal, 62, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and a Class A misdemeanor resist arrest charge. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to a press release that was posted on the Livingston Police Department’s Facebook page, Livingston PD officers were dispatched out to the 400 block of Liberty Avenue to check out a report of an assault in progress.

While the officers were on their way to the scene, they received information that identified Dolezal as the suspect. They were also told he was armed with a machete, the press release stated.

When the first Livingston PD officer arrived on the scene, he spotted Dolezal walking in the middle of Liberty Avenue. At the time, Dolezal was bleeding severely.

The officer also encountered a second man in a wheelchair who was yelling that Dolezal had tried to kill him with a machete, the press release stated.

“Dolezal continued walking toward the officer and was holding unknown objects in his hands,” the press release stated. “The LPD Officer repeatedly ordered Dolezal to stop and comply with his commands but he refused. LPD Officer then deployed his Taser which had little effect on Dolezal.”

After additional Livingston PD officers arrived on the scene, they gained control of Dolezal without injuring themselves or the suspect.

The LPD officers found that Dolezal had a large cut on his left arm and was losing a large amount of blood, the press release stated. The officers gave Dolezal first aid and applied a tourniquet to his upper left arm to control the bleeding, the press release stated.

After they spotted additional injuries, the Livingston PD officers applied pressure until EMS personnel arrived on the scene. When they got to the scene, the Americare EMS personnel said that the first aid provided by the Livingston PD officers probably saved Dolezal’s life.

“During the investigation, it was determined Frank Andrew Dolezal approached homeowners on Liberty Avenue with the machete,” the press release stated. “Witnesses state Frank Andrew Dolezal attempted to strike the homeowners several times with the machete.”

Two other homeowners saw Dolezal swinging the machete at several people and went to help. When the neighbors tried to talk to Dolezal, “He turned his aggression toward them and attacked them with the machete,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, the neighbors were able to defend themselves and take the machete away from Dolezal. In the process, they caused the cut on his left arm, the press release stated.

Dolezal was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Livingston, where he was treated and later released. After he was cleared at the hospital, he was taken to the county jail.

