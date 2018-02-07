Jasper man dies in one-vehicle wreck near Roganville community

A 59-year-old Jasper man died in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred near the Roganville community on Monday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on County Road 425 in Jasper County. The crash occurred in the Roganville community.

Preliminary reports show that Keith Emerson Gibson was driving a 1993 Jeep passenger vehicle south on CR 425 when for an unknown reason, he went off the road and struck a tree.

Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced Gibson dead at the scene of the wreck.

The crash is still under investigation.

