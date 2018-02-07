Lufkin-area organizations to host forum for primary candidates

Several Lufkin organizations will be joining forces to host a candidate forum tonight at the Lufkin Pitser Garrison Convention Center.

Candidates from every contested primary race in Angelina County have been invited to speak at the forum, which will be open to the public.

The event is being hosted by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Young Professionals network of Angelina County, and The Lufkin News.

Each candidate will have a two-minute introduction period. Co-moderators Scott Skelton and Hilary Haglund-Walker will ask general questions, along with selected questions submitted by audience members.

“Candidates will be available to meet constituents and have display tables in the foyer for informational material,” a flyer for the event stated.

The forum is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. tonight.

