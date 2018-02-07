Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 02/07/18

El Chimal Bakery at 1516 South Street, Suite A: 12 demerits for spray bottle not labeled, self-serve bakery items not properly labeled, paper towels needed for all hand sinks, one spatula needed to be re-cleaned and re-sanitized, and bathroom needs paper towels or had dryers and toilet paper.

H and Z Texaco at 1626 North University: 10 demerits for sandwich cooler at wrong temperature, bathroom hot water didn’t meet minimum temperature, one canned food product needed to be discarded, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, and missing ceiling tiles.

Lucky Stop No. 1 at 12 Douglass Road; 10 demerits for self-serve pre-packaged food items not labeled properly, one pre-packaged food product needed to be discarded, proper date marking needed for sliced meats, thermometers not provided for cook and warmer, paper towels needed at hand wash sink, soft drink nozzles not kept clean and sanitary, vents not kept clean, scattered trash near dumpster and in parking lot, and water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired.

Shipley Donut at 2415 North Street: 8 demerits for cleaning solution not stored properly, use-by dates needed, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Long John Silver’s at 1505 North Street: 7 demerits for lids needed for employee drinks in food prep area, accurate and visible thermometer not provided for walk-in freezer, towels needed for hand wash sink, and floor-, wall, or ceiling-area not smooth and easily cleanable.

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins at 2801 North Street: 7 demerits for foods stored in freezer improperly, paper towels needed for hand wash sink, ice scoops not stored properly, one spatula needed to be discarded, vents not kept clean, and scattered trash around the dumpster.

Nacogdoches Medical Center Cafeteria at 4920 Northeast Stallings Drive: 6 demerits for hot water not meeting temperature requirements at two sinks, paper towels needed at hand wash sink, one spatula needed to be discarded, and floor and water areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

El Roble Tortilleria at 1409 South Street: 5 demerits for self-service packaged food items not labeled properly, dumpster lids not kept closed, floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable, and paper towels needed for bathroom.

Domino’s Pizza at 2403 North Street: 4 demerits for visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, scoop not stored properly, and vents not kept clean.

Newk’s at 3609 North Street: 2 demerits for thermometer not provided for prep cooler.

T’s at 112 North University Drive; 1 demerit for ceiling tile needed to be replaced.

Nick’s No. 5 at 3003 Durst Road: 1 demerit for missing or water-damaged ceiling tiles.

Subway at 3415 South Street: 1 demerit for dumpster lids not kept closed.

Subway at 2721 North Street: 1 demerit for floor areas that weren’t smooth and easily cleanable.