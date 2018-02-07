4th suspect in Lufkin Family Dollar robbery gets 8-year sentence

The final of four suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at the Lufkin Family Dollar on Dec. 20, 2016, was sentenced to eight years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday afternoon.

District Judge Bob Inselmann sentenced Darion JaQuay Johnson, 19, of Lufkin. It came after Johnson entered a guilty plea on Oct. 4, according to online court records.

Johnson’s co-defendants, Arterius Griffen and Ronal Davis, are serving eight-year prison sentences following prior guilty pleas. A fourth suspect in the crime is a minor so information on his case is not available.

According to investigators, three black males wearing black hoodies walked into the store in the Timberland Shopping Center around 9:49 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2016, while a fourth suspect waited outside.

The men wielded a sawed-off shotgun and robbed the cashier and a customer of an undisclosed amount of money, a news release stated. All four suspects were wearing masks and hoodies, according to the press release.

One witness saw the suspects flee on foot toward Pinedale Manor, and another reported that they saw a group matching the suspects' descriptions go into a specific apartment.

The Lufkin Police Department contacted the renter of the apartment, who was not home at the time, by phone, and got permission to go inside to look for the suspects.

"Three of the four suspects attempted to escape out of a window, but found themselves trapped by a fence that protects an air conditioning unit," the press release stated. "They were all taken into custody once the owner of the property arrived with a key."

