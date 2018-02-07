East Texas experts offer insight to reduce statistics as Texas reports increase in child abuse deaths

Lake Nacogdoches has now become the fifth lake in Texas, since September, to be infested with Giant Salvinia. Experts found that the invasive plant covered almost 30 acres of the reservoir.More >>
State data shows child deaths in Texas jumped from 171 to 222 for the fiscal year of 2016. In East Texas, one fatality was reported in Angelina County, and another in Shelby County by the Department of Family and Protective Services.More >>
The Nacogdoches Public Works Department has found a way to save time and money on the service it provides to its customers.More >>
The final of four suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at the Lufkin Family Dollar on Dec. 20, 2016, was sentenced to eight years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday afternoon.More >>
There’s plenty of truth to the old adage regarding a good woman behind every good man, but when it comes to Dorothy Davis, there’s a caveat: “Behind” refers solely to her seating arrangement.More >>
