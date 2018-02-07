SFA highlights 23 new additions on 2018 National Signing Day

From SFA Athletics

Stephen F. Austin head football coach Clint Conque announced the addition of 23 players to the 2018 Lumberjack football roster on National Signing Day Wednesday. A total of 12 newcomers, including six high school signees and six transfers, signed on National Signing Day to complete the 2018 class, joining the 11 who inked their National Letters of Intent during the early signing period in December.

Of the 23 additions to the SFA football family, 13 are continuing their education and football careers upon graduating from high school, while 10 are transferring into Nacogdoches.

“I am extremely excited about each and every one of these guys,” coach Conque said. “This class really addresses immediate needs for our team, while also bringing in quality young men to add to the depth of the program. Character, athletic ability and academics were all major parts of what we were looking for in this class. I really feel like we’ve addressed the areas we needed to address. This is a very talented group.”

Adding depth to many positions, the ‘Jacks directly met needs across the board. Highlighted by top three-star rated signees and a plethora of two-star talent, SFA continued to strengthen all areas of its team. With the emphasis on the defense and offensive line after losing five defensive players and two offensive linemen to graduation following the 2017 season, the ‘Jacks have added three on the offensive front line and a total of 11 on defense, comprised of two defensive ends, two linebackers, three cornerbacks and four safeties. Offensively, SFA brings in two quarterbacks, two running backs, three wide receivers and two tight ends. With the incoming class, the ‘Jacks will add more depth to each of its offensive groups after departures at the running back and tight end positions. With an already talented wide receiver group, SFA looks to have an even more impressive wideout team in 2018.

The full breakdown of the 2018 additions by position is as follows:

• Quarterbacks (2): Cam Arnold (Cy-Fair HS), Josh Covey (Texas)

• Running Backs (2): Tycen Thompson (Ennis HS), Jae’lon Oglesby (Memphis)

• Wide Receivers (3): QuenTyvian “Q” Borders (San Augustine HS), Braison Rudd (New Braunfels Christian Academy), Remi Simmons (Garden C.C.)

• Tight Ends (2): Barclay Ford (North Forney HS), Bryce Wempa (Tyler Junior College)

• Offensive Linemen (3): Jeffrey Rose (Cypress Ranch HS), John Wilkowski (Cypress Ranch HS), Tanner Elliott (Tyler Junior College)

• Defensive Linemen (2): Tyrell Buard (Waltrip HS), Amad Murray (Huntsville HS)

• Linebackers (2): DaRyan Williams (Nacogdoches HS), Quin Jones (East Mississippi C.C.)

• Cornerbacks (3): Jadarious Byrd (Butler C.C.), Aretavious Hendrix (Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C.), Donald Mensah Jr. (New Mexico Military Institute)

• Safeties (4): Brody Anderson (Katy HS), Jeremiah Davis (Lufkin HS), JaTerious Evans (Center HS), Nazier Wright (Dodge City C.C.)

In addition, this class represents a tremendous effort by the SFA coaching staff not just in the state of Texas, but nationwide as well. The class comprises 16 players from Texas and six other states/providences, including Mississippi, South Carolina, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey and Ontario, Canada. Of the 16 Texas additions, seven are from the East Texas corridor with an additional five from the Houston area, two from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and one each from the San Antonio and Austin areas of the Lone Star state. Conque credits the incredible variety of the class to a concentrated effort from his staff.

“I thought our coaching staff did a tremendous job throughout the recruiting process,” Conque continued. “They were tireless in their hours of evaluation and recruitment of these young men. A lot of miles, a lot of hours away from home, but they were very consistent and did an incredible job to help us bring a tremendous class. You can see from the class the reach the Lumberjack football program has, which is a credit to our players, coaches and staff for representing this program at the highest level.”

With the 2018 recruiting process now complete, Conque and his staff will turn their full attention to preparing for the 2018 season. The ‘Jacks will continue their offseason strength and conditioning in preparation for 2018 spring workouts, which will get underway March 22. SFA opens up its 2018 campaign at Southeastern Conference mainstay Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday, Sept. 1.