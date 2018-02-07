Lufkin's Natahsa Mack leads Lady Roadrunners over Bossier Parish

Lufkin's Natasha Mack put on a performance Wednesday night that is worthy of nabbing her a third National Player of the week honor.
Mack finished the game against Bossier Parish just two rebounds shy of a triple-double. In the 91-74 win over Bossier, Mack racked up 33 points, 14 rebounds and 8 blocks.
Last week, Mack got her second national honor after a 65-point, 28-rebound week to end January. Mack and the Lady Roadrunners hit the road next Wednesday to Houston for a battle with San Jacinto College- North.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.