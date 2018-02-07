Lufkin's Natahsa Mack leads Lady Roadrunners over Bossier Parish

Lufkin's Natasha Mack put on a performance Wednesday night that is worthy of nabbing her a third National Player of the week honor.

Mack finished the game against Bossier Parish just two rebounds shy of a triple-double. In the 91-74 win over Bossier, Mack racked up 33 points, 14 rebounds and 8 blocks.

Last week, Mack got her second national honor after a 65-point, 28-rebound week to end January. Mack and the Lady Roadrunners hit the road next Wednesday to Houston for a battle with San Jacinto College- North.

