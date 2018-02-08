Lufkin EDC hires Bob Samford as Economic Development Director

One Lufkin student is giving back to her community by fundraising for a child advocacy center, in a new and efficient way.More >>
Investors remain concerned about the stock market plunge, but many are taking the advice of financial advisers and riding it out in hopes of good returns at a later date.More >>
In December, a pair of Cotton-top Tamarins, an endangered species, were born at the Ellen Trout Zoo. Unfortunately, their parents rejected the twins named Comet and Rudolph shortly after they were born which prompted zoo keepers to hand-rear the duo.More >>
National championships have been kind to Williamsport, Pa., resident Ron Frick these last several months. The host, otherwise known as "Uncle" of the Lufkin Little League team watched his foster team win the national championship at the World Series in August. Thursday, Frick attended the Super Bowl celebration parade for his favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and charged another already in custody with charges in connection to the robbery of an 82-year-old woman with a broken ankle.More >>
