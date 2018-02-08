Lufkin EDC hires Bob Samford as Economic Development Director

From the City of Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX - The City of Lufkin is pleased to announce the hiring of Bob Samford as the new Economic Development Director.

“Bob is a valuable addition to the City’s ongoing effort to retain and recruit jobs in Lufkin,” said Keith Wright, Lufkin City Manager. “He has an impressive professional network of local and state leaders, proven ad valorem tax experience and has been instrumental in shepherding the passage of economic development legislation in multiple states.”

Bob worked for Temple-Inland over 20 years. As the Director of Ad Valorem Taxes he was responsible for approximately $30 million in annual tax payments, managed the approval of tax abatements and a variety of economic grants in multiple states. Bob was also the Director of State Government Affairs, responsible for all aspects of Temple- Inlands’ local and state government activities. Bob’s most recent job was with BHP Billiton, the world’s largest mining company, as the Texas and Louisiana Corporate Affairs Manager, where he worked directly with local and state officials.

Bob has served on the Texas Association of Manufacturers Executive Committee, the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association Board of Directors and the Texas Forest Industry Council Board of Directors. He has also served on the boards for Dell's Children Hospital Volunteer Services, the Lake Travis Education Foundation and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Operation Game Thief.

“It is an honor and privilege to represent the City of Lufkin and I am confident that my past work experience will benefit businesses as we diligently strive to retain and create jobs in our great city. This will be a team effort and I encourage everyone to be a part of our City’s success” said Bob.