Lufkin duo charged in conspiracy to rob grandmother in walker

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and charged another already in custody with charges in connection to the robbery of an 82-year-old woman with a broken ankle.

Jeremy Ross Kliman, 20, and Nicholas Peter Westmoreland, 22, are each charged with first-degree aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim contacted the sheriff's office on Jan. 19 and said she was at her home in the 200 block of Jim Fenley Loop and waiting on a friend to pick her up and drive her to town. She said she heard a vehicle outside and assumed it was her ride so she got up with her walker and had her purse on her shoulder and started toward the front door. She said she was in a walker due to a broken ankle.

According to the affidavit, the victim said a man wearing a black mask with pink around the eye holes came into the home and demanded her purse. She told him no and said the man pushed her and snatched her purse away from her. She said he then went to her home surveillance system and took it and left her home. She said he left in a gold or beige colored car.

According to the affidavit, the woman said her grandson, Westmoreland, had recently been living with her but she had to kick him out because he was stealing money and medication from her. She said he drove a gold Grand Marquis.

On Feb. 1, detectives interviewed Westmoreland in the Angelina County Jail. Westmoreland was there for a drug-related offense. According to the affidavit, Westmoreland admitted to stealing from his grandmother several times and he also admitted to using her debit card without her permission. The affidavit states Westmoreland did it to support his drug habit.

The affidavit states Westmoreland admitted to being the "mastermind" behind the robbery, but did ask that his grandmother not be harmed. He said he, Kliman and one other man drove to his grandmother's house in his car. Westmoreland said he went to the side of the home and cut the wires to the surveillance system while the third man stayed in the car to be the driver and Kliman went into the home. He said after they left, they went to an ATM and withdrew $800. He said he kept $500 and gave the other two $150 each. They then threw the purse and surveillance system out at different locations.

The sheriff's office obtained a warrant for Kliman's arrest on Feb. 1. Jail records show Westmoreland was served the warrant in jail. The third suspect has not yet been arrested.

Westmoreland's bond is set at $200,000. Kliman's bond has not yet been set.

